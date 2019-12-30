Air Busan last week added limited-time service on Busan – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang route, scheduled from 26DEC19 to 02FEB20. The airline’s Airbus A321 aircraft operates this route twice weekly, on scheduled charter basis.
BX7515 PUS0900 – 1250CXR 321 4
BX7515 PUS0905 – 1250CXR 321 7
BX7516 CXR1350 – 2030PUS 321 4
BX7516 CXR1350 – 2035PUS 321 7
Air Busan adds Busan – Cam Ranh service in W19
