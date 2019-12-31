LOT Polish Airlines adds Washington service from June 2020

LOT Polish Airlines from June 2020 is adding new service to the US, as the airline announced Warsaw – Washington Dulles route, its overall 10th route between Poland and the US. From 02JUN20, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.



LO039 WAW1650 – 2030IAD 788 257

LO040 IAD2225 – 1325+1WAW 788 257