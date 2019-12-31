Turkish Airlines adds Malabo service from Feb 2020

Turkish Airlines from February 2020 is launching new destination in Africa, where it begins service to Malabo on 07FEB20. The Star Alliance carrier will be operating Istanbul – Port Harcourt – Malabo – Istanbul triangle routing, on board Boeing 737-900ER aircraft (the airline currently operates nonstop in both directions for Port Harcourt).



TK631 IST1445 – 2010PHC2055 – 2200SSG2255 – 0810+1IST 73J 135