Garuda Indonesia discontinues London service in early-Feb 2020

Garuda Indonesia on 01FEB20 operated last service to London, where it previously operated Denpasar – Medan Kualanamu – London Heathrow route. The airline in January 2020 operated this route twice weekly, with a mix of A330-200 and 777-300ER.



Previously reported on Airlineroute in the last few weeks, the Skyteam member already closed bookings for travel on/after 31MAR20. Operational schedule removed in this week’s update.



GA086 DPS0810 – 1030KNO1120 – 1920LHR EQV 4

GA086 DPS0935 – 1155KNO1140 – 1940LHR EQV 6



GA087 LHR2050 – 1700+1KNO1740+1 – 2205+1DPS EQV 4

GA087 LHR2110 – 1720+1KNO1800+1 – 2225+1DPS EQV 6