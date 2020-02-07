Bamboo Airways schedules Prague debut in late-March 2020

Bamboo Airways this week opened reservation for Hanoi – Prague service, its first European route. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route twice weekly, effective 29MAR20. Following schedule is effective the week of 05APR20.



QH602 HAN0920 – 1600PRG 789 37

QH601 PRG1805 – 1040+1HAN 789 37



CSA Czech Airlines previously offered service between Czech Republic and Vietnam until February 1991 with 1 weekly Prague – Bombay – Hanoi – Bombay – Dubai – Prague routing by Ilyushin Il62. Ho Chi Minh City was served until May 1990 with 1 weekly Prague – Tashkent – Ho Chi Minh City routing, also by Ilyushin Il62.