Aeroflot further expands Krasnoyarsk network in S20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines last week further expands planned Krasnoyarsk network, commencing on 29MAR20. In addition to previously reported 9 domestic routes, the Skyteam member will introduce additional 2 routes from the same date: Tyumen and Yakutsk.



Krasnoyarsk – Tyumen eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100

SU2866 KJA0805 – 0850TJM SU9 D

SU2867 TJM0945 – 1415KJA SU9 D



Krasnoyarsk – Yakutsk eff 29MAR20 6 weekly 737-800 (Service resumption since November 1995)

SU1750 SVO1815 – 0720+1YKS 73H x6

SU1751 YKS0840 – 0950SVO 73H x7



Previously reported service a Krasnoyarsk:

Krasnoyarsk – Adler/Sochi eff 29MAR20 5 weekly 737-800

Krasnoyarsk – Ekaterinburg eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100 (Service resumption since August 1992)

Krasnoyarsk – Igarka eff 30MAR20 6 weekly SuperJet SSJ100

Krasnoyarsk – Irkutsk eff 29MAR20 2 daily SuperJet SSJ100 (Service resumption since August 1992)

Krasnoyarsk – Norilsk eff 29MAR20 2 daily 737-800/SuperJet SSJ100 (Service resumption since February 1995)

Krasnoyarsk – Novosibirsk eff 29MAR20 2 daily 737-800/SuperJet SSJ100

Krasnoyarsk – Omsk eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100

Krasnoyarsk – Simferopol eff 30MAR20 4 weekly 737-800

Krasnoyarsk – Tomsk eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100