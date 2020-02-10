Aeroflot further expands Krasnoyarsk network in S20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines last week further expands planned Krasnoyarsk network, commencing on 29MAR20. In addition to previously reported 9 domestic routes, the Skyteam member will introduce additional 2 routes from the same date: Tyumen and Yakutsk.
Krasnoyarsk – Tyumen eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100
SU2866 KJA0805 – 0850TJM SU9 D
SU2867 TJM0945 – 1415KJA SU9 D
Krasnoyarsk – Yakutsk eff 29MAR20 6 weekly 737-800 (Service resumption since November 1995)
SU1750 SVO1815 – 0720+1YKS 73H x6
SU1751 YKS0840 – 0950SVO 73H x7
Previously reported service a Krasnoyarsk:
Krasnoyarsk – Adler/Sochi eff 29MAR20 5 weekly 737-800
Krasnoyarsk – Ekaterinburg eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100 (Service resumption since August 1992)
Krasnoyarsk – Igarka eff 30MAR20 6 weekly SuperJet SSJ100
Krasnoyarsk – Irkutsk eff 29MAR20 2 daily SuperJet SSJ100 (Service resumption since August 1992)
Krasnoyarsk – Norilsk eff 29MAR20 2 daily 737-800/SuperJet SSJ100 (Service resumption since February 1995)
Krasnoyarsk – Novosibirsk eff 29MAR20 2 daily 737-800/SuperJet SSJ100
Krasnoyarsk – Omsk eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100
Krasnoyarsk – Simferopol eff 30MAR20 4 weekly 737-800
Krasnoyarsk – Tomsk eff 29MAR20 1 daily SuperJet SSJ100
