Aeroflot files A350 London service changes as of 07FEB20

Aeroflot in last week’s schedule update once again filed Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft service on Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow route. From 01JUN20, the A350 aircraft will operate SU2582/2583 service, instead of originally planned SU2578/2579.



SU2582 SVO1340 – 1600LHR 359 D

SU2583 LHR1715 – 2310SVO 359 D



The A350 is scheduled to operate SU2578/2579 service from 25OCT20, the launch of winter 2020/21 schedule.