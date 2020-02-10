Ethiopian Airlines from late-June 2020 is expanding service to Scandinavia, as the airline introduces 7th weekly Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo flight. The new flight departs Addis Ababa on Wednesdays, effective 24JUN20. Boeing 787 Dreamliner operates this route.
ET714 ADD2340 – 0640+1ARN0740+1 – 0845+1OSL 787 x157
ET714 ADD2340 – 0640+1ARN0740+1 – 0845+1OSL 789 157
ET715 OSL1945 – 2050ARN2150 – 0620+1ADD 787 x126
ET715 OSL1945 – 2050ARN2150 – 0620+1ADD 789 126
Ethiopian Airlines increases Scandinavia flights from late-June 2020
