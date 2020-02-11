Air Serbia in summer 2020 season plans to offer Kraljevo – Thessaloniki route, scheduled with ATR72 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, from 31MAR20.
JU2520 KVO0800 – 1020SKG AT7 24
JU2520 KVO1255 – 1515SKG AT7 6
JU2521 SKG1050 – 1115KVO AT7 24
JU2521 SKG1545 – 1610KVO AT7 6
Air Serbia adds Kraljevo – Thessaloniki link from late-March 2020
