Air Serbia adds Kraljevo – Thessaloniki link from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Serbia in summer 2020 season plans to offer Kraljevo – Thessaloniki route, scheduled with ATR72 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, from 31MAR20.

JU2520 KVO0800 – 1020SKG AT7 24
JU2520 KVO1255 – 1515SKG AT7 6

JU2521 SKG1050 – 1115KVO AT7 24
JU2521 SKG1545 – 1610KVO AT7 6