Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season is adjusting operational aircraft for Istanbul – N’Djamena – Kinshasa – Istanbul route, currently served 3 times weekly. From 12MAY20, this route will be operated by A330-200 aircraft, instead of Boeing 737-800.
TK590 IST1340 – 1750NDJ1905 – 2150FIH2320 – 0905+1IST 332 247
Turkish Airlines N'Djamena / Kinshasa aircraft changes from May 2020
