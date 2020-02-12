Singapore Airlines closes Hong Kong – San Francisco reservations Feb/Mar 2020 as of 12FEB20

EDIT: Additional information added as of 1300GMT

Singapore Airlines (SIA) as of 12FEB20 filed inventory changes for Singapore – Hong Kong – San Francisco route, as the airline closed reservation for travel between 17FEB20 and 28MAR20. This route is currently operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



SQ002 SIN1830 – 2215HKG2340 – 1940SFO 77W D

SQ001 SFO2350 – 0700+2HKG0800+2 – 1200+2SIN 77W D



Separately, SIA is further reducing Singapore – Hong Kong service, based on inventory listing. From 17FEB20 to 28MAR20, overall service will reduce from 6 to 3 daily (SIA previously scheduled 4-5 daily flights).



As of 1300GMT 12FEB20, Singapore Airlines from 17FEB20 to 28MAR20 will increase Singapore – San Francisco nonstop service, from 10 to 16 weekly. SQ002/001 will operate as nonstop instead of via Hong Kong, with 253-seater A350-900XWB.



SQ032 SIN0920 – 0750SFO 359 D

SQ034 SIN1520 – 1350SFO 359 57

SQ002 SIN2110 – 1940SFO 359 D



SQ031 SFO0930 – 1905+1SIN 359 D

SQ033 SFO2010 – 0540+2SIN 359 57

SQ001 SFO2350 – 0920+2SIN 359 D