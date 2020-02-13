El Al Israel Airlines in summer 2020 season is resuming Tel Aviv – London Stansted service, previously served until early-May 2009. From 28JUN20 to 03SEP20, Boeing 737-800/-900 aircraft to operate this route 5 times weekly.
LY213 TLV1600 – 1915STN 738 x356
LY213 TLV1600 – 1915STN 739 3
LY214 STN2030 – 0325+1TLV 738 x356
LY214 STN2030 – 0325+1TLV 739 3
El Al resumes London Stansted service in S20
