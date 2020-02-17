EGYPTAIR resumes Sharm el Sheikh – London service from late-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

EGYPTAIR later this month is resuming UK service from Sharm el Sheikh, where the airline schedules 1 weekly Sharm el Sheikh – London Gatwick service. From 29FEB20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once weekly. The Star Alliance carrier previously operated Sharm el Sheikh – London Heathrow route until October 2012.

Following schedule is effective 04APR20.

MS769 SSH1655 – 2130LGW 738 6
MS770 LGW2240 – 0455+1SSH 738 6

Twitter LinkedIn
