EGYPTAIR later this month is resuming UK service from Sharm el Sheikh, where the airline schedules 1 weekly Sharm el Sheikh – London Gatwick service. From 29FEB20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once weekly. The Star Alliance carrier previously operated Sharm el Sheikh – London Heathrow route until October 2012.
Following schedule is effective 04APR20.
MS769 SSH1655 – 2130LGW 738 6
MS770 LGW2240 – 0455+1SSH 738 6
EGYPTAIR resumes Sharm el Sheikh – London service from late-Feb 2020
