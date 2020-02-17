Qatar Airways since yesterday adjusted operational aircraft for Doha – Hong Kong service, for the second half of February 2020. From 16FEB20 to 29FEB20 (DOH departure), planned aircraft changes as follows.
QR816/815 787-8 replaces 777-300ER
QR818/817 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
Qatar Airways Feb 2020 Hong Kong aircraft changes as of 14FEB20
