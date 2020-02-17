Air Senegal adds A321 service to Casablanca from April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal from late-April 2020 is increasing capacity to Morocco, as the airline introduces Airbus A321 service on Dakar – Casablanca route. From 20APR20, 6 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by 165-seater A321, featuring 16 flat beds seating in Business Class, instead of A319.

HC331 DSS0045 – 0500CMN 321 x4
HC331 DSS0045 – 0500CMN 319 4

HC332 CMN1130 – 1400DSS 321 x4
HC332 CMN1130 – 1400DSS 319 4

Routes Africa 2019

The route development forum for Africa
Routes recognises the importance of enhancing intra-Africa air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the region.

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.