Air Senegal from late-April 2020 is increasing capacity to Morocco, as the airline introduces Airbus A321 service on Dakar – Casablanca route. From 20APR20, 6 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by 165-seater A321, featuring 16 flat beds seating in Business Class, instead of A319.
HC331 DSS0045 – 0500CMN 321 x4
HC331 DSS0045 – 0500CMN 319 4
HC332 CMN1130 – 1400DSS 321 x4
HC332 CMN1130 – 1400DSS 319 4
Air Senegal adds A321 service to Casablanca from April 2020
