South African Airways from March 2020 is introducing Airbus A350-900XWB service on Johannesburg – Mauritius route, operating on 5 of 7 weekly flights. The A350 will operate along with A340-300 on this route.
SA190 JNB0945 – 1540MRU 359 x23
SA190 JNB0945 – 1540MRU 343 23
SA191 MRU1640 – 1900JNB 359 x23
SA191 MRU1640 – 1900JNB 343 23
South African Airways Mauritius aircraft changes from March 2020
Posted
South African Airways from March 2020 is introducing Airbus A350-900XWB service on Johannesburg – Mauritius route, operating on 5 of 7 weekly flights. The A350 will operate along with A340-300 on this route.