KLM March 2020 Hong Kong aircraft changes as of 17FEB20

By Jim Liu

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft for Amsterdam – Hong Kong service, reflected in recent schedule update. From Amsterdam, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route from 10MAR20 to 28MAR20, replacing 777-200ER.

KL887 AMS1740 – 1155+1HKG 789 D
KL888 HKG1355 – 1905AMS 789 D