Etihad Airways during the month of June 2020 is adjusting Abu Dhabi – Dublin service, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner service. The 787-10 will replace previously planned 787-9 from 01JUN20 to 25JUN20.
EY045 AUH0245 – 0800DUB 781 D
EY046 DUB0935 – 2005AUH 781 D
Etihad June 2020 Dublin aircraft changes as of 17FEB20
