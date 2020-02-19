EGYPTAIR schedules Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan charters in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

EGYPTAIR in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans scheduled charter service to Armenia, as the airline filed Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan schedule, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 11JUL20 to 30AUG20, this route will be served once weekly.

MS3080 SSH2350 – 0455+1EVN 73H 6
MS3081 EVN0555 – 0735SSH 73H 7

