EGYPTAIR in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans scheduled charter service to Armenia, as the airline filed Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan schedule, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 11JUL20 to 30AUG20, this route will be served once weekly.
MS3080 SSH2350 – 0455+1EVN 73H 6
MS3081 EVN0555 – 0735SSH 73H 7
EGYPTAIR schedules Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan charters in 3Q20
