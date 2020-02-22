EGYPTAIR plans gradual Mainland China service resumption from late-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

EGYPTAIR starting next week is resuming service to Mainland China, initially operating limited flight. From 27FEB20 to 26MAR20 (Cairo departure), the Star Alliance carrier’s 777-300ER will operate Cairo – Beijing Capital – Guangzhou routing once weekly.
 
MS955 CAI0930 – 0110+1PEK0240+1 – 0610+1CAN 773 4
MS956 CAN0210 – 0510PEK0640 – 1155CAI 773 6

By mid-March 2020, the airline plans to re-instate dedicate nonstop terminator flights, reservation are now available:

Cairo – Beijing Capital 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 777-300ER (Overall frequency returns to 3 weekly)
Cairo – Guangzhou 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly 777-300ER (Overall frequency reduces from 7 to 6 weekly for this period)
Cairo – Hangzhou 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly 787-9 (Normal operation; The airline plans to switch to 777-300ER from 30MAR20 for summer schedule, updated recently)


