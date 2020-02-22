EGYPTAIR plans gradual Mainland China service resumption from late-Feb 2020

EGYPTAIR starting next week is resuming service to Mainland China, initially operating limited flight. From 27FEB20 to 26MAR20 (Cairo departure), the Star Alliance carrier’s 777-300ER will operate Cairo – Beijing Capital – Guangzhou routing once weekly.



MS955 CAI0930 – 0110+1PEK0240+1 – 0610+1CAN 773 4

MS956 CAN0210 – 0510PEK0640 – 1155CAI 773 6



By mid-March 2020, the airline plans to re-instate dedicate nonstop terminator flights, reservation are now available:



Cairo – Beijing Capital 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 777-300ER (Overall frequency returns to 3 weekly)

Cairo – Guangzhou 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly 777-300ER (Overall frequency reduces from 7 to 6 weekly for this period)

Cairo – Hangzhou 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly 787-9 (Normal operation; The airline plans to switch to 777-300ER from 30MAR20 for summer schedule, updated recently)