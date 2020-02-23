Juneyao Airlines S20 Europe service changes as of 21FEB20

Juneyao Airlines in the last few days filed changes for planned European service. Except Athens and Istanbul, the airline has closed reservation for planned service to Dublin, Manchester and Reykjavik.



From 29MAR20 to 25APR20, the airline operates Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki service 3 times weekly. Planned 7 weekly from 26APR20 remains unchanged for the moment, however only Shanghai – Helsinki sector is open for reservation.



Previously planned service extension beyond Helsinki, no longer available for reservation, as follows.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Dublin eff 26APR20 2 of 7 weekly Helsinki service extends to Dublin, 787-9 operating

Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Manchester eff 27APR20 3 of 7 weekly Helsinki service extends to Manchester, 787-9 operating

Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 25APR20 2 of 7 weekly Helsinki service extends to Reykjavik Keflavik, 787-9 operating



Planned service launch for Turkey and Greece remains unchanged:

Shanghai Pu Dong – Athens eff 23JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Shanghai Pu Dong – Istanbul eff 24JUN20 4 weekly 787-9