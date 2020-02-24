Citilink files Tokyo / Frankfurt Preliminary schedule in 2Q20

Indonesian carrier Citilink in Northern summer 2020 season plans to launch service debut in Japan and Germany with Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, as operational schedule appeared in the week of 23FEB20’s OAG schedules update. Preliminary schedule filing as follows.



Denpasar – Jakarta – Frankfurt eff 02JUN20 4 weekly

QG598 DPS2020 – 2115CGK2300 – 0815+1FRA 330 x137

QG599 FRA1515 – 0935CGK1105+1 – 1400+1DPS 330 x124



Jakarta – Tokyo Narita eff 02MAY20 1 daily

QG580 CGK0615 – 1525NRT 330 D

QG581 NRT1725 – 2320CGK 330 D



Reservation for these routes are not available on the airline's website.