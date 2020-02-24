Citilink files Tokyo / Frankfurt Preliminary schedule in 2Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Indonesian carrier Citilink in Northern summer 2020 season plans to launch service debut in Japan and Germany with Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, as operational schedule appeared in the week of 23FEB20’s OAG schedules update. Preliminary schedule filing as follows.

Denpasar – Jakarta – Frankfurt eff 02JUN20 4 weekly
QG598 DPS2020 – 2115CGK2300 – 0815+1FRA 330 x137
QG599 FRA1515 – 0935CGK1105+1 – 1400+1DPS 330 x124

Jakarta – Tokyo Narita eff 02MAY20 1 daily
QG580 CGK0615 – 1525NRT 330 D
QG581 NRT1725 – 2320CGK 330 D

Reservation for these routes are not available on the airline's website.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.