Indian low-cost carrier GoAir next month is launching new route to Qatar, with the offering of Mumbai – Doha route. The airline’s Airbus A320neo to operate this route from 19MAR20, on daily basis.
G8007 BOM1750 – 1930DOH 32A D
G8008 DOH2030 – 0240+1BOM 32A D
GoAir adds Mumbai – Doha service from mid-March 2020
