flynas S20 Network Expansion

Saudi carrier flynas in summer 2020 season is expanding network offering, as the airline last week opened reservation for 10 new routes. This includes the airline’s new summer service to Salzburg and Tirana.
Dammam – Batumi 19MAY20 – 15SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY879 DMM0730 – 1135BUS 320 246
XY880 BUS1235 – 1440DMM 320 246
Dammam – Sharm el Sheikh 19MAY20 – 15SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY881 DMM1540 – 1625SSH 320 246
XY882 SSH1725 – 2205DMM 320 246
Jeddah – Baku 20MAY20 – 04SEP20 4 weekly A320
XY627 JED0600 – 1150GYD 320 x246
XY628 GYD1250 – 1645JED 320 x246
Jeddah – Batumi 19MAY20 – 05SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY625 JED1755 – 2205BUS 320 135
XY626 BUS0005 – 0325JED 320 246
Jeddah – Salzburg 19MAY20 – 05SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY629 JED0730 – 1155SZG 320 246
XY630 SZG1255 – 1915JED 320 246
Qassim – Sarajevo 27MAY20 – 04SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY633 ELQ1100 – 1500SJJ 320 357
XY634 SJJ1600 – 2150ELQ 320 357
Riyadh – Hurghada 19MAY20 – 05SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY349 RUH1925 – 2045HRG 320 246
XY350 HRG2145 – 0050+1RUH 320 246
Riyadh – Salalah 18JUN20 – 29AUG20 3 weekly A320
XY353 RUH1700 – 2025SLL 320 246
XY354 SLL2125 – 2250RUH 320 246
Riyadh – Salzburg 20MAY20 – 04SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY351 RUH0615 – 1115SZG 320 135
XY352 SZG1215 – 1800RUH 320 135
Riyadh – Tirana 20MAY20 – 04SEP20 3 weekly A320
XY355 RUH1500 – 1900TIA 320 135
XY356 TIA2000 – 0145+1RUH 320 135
