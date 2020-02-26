Juneyao Airlines S20 Helsinki service adjustment as of 25FEB20

Juneyao Airlines this week filed additional changes for Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki route, during summer 2020 season. From 31MAR20 to 30JUN20, the airline operates this route 3 times weekly (Day 246), increasing to daily for peak season, from 01JUL20.



Previously reported, the airline has cancelled its plan to extend Helsinki service to Dublin, Manchester and Reykjavik Keflavik.



HO1607 PVG0055 – 0600HEL 789 D

HO1608 HEL1545 – 0545+1PVG 789 D