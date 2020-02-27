British Airways / Royal Air Maroc begins codeshar service from late-Feb 2020

British Airways and Royal Air Maroc last week commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering selected service between UK and Morocco, as well as flight beyond Casablanca and London. Planned codeshare routes from 20FEB20 as follows.
British Airways operated by Royal Air Maroc
Casablanca – Abidjan
Casablanca – Freetown
Casablanca – London Heathrow
Casablanca – Monrovia
Royal Air Maroc operated by British Airways
London Heathrow – Bucharest
London Heathrow – Hamburg
