Virgin Atlantic files A330-200 London Heathrow – New York JFK service in W20

Virgin Atlantic in winter 2020/21 season scheduled Airbus A330-200 aircraft operation on London Heathrow – New York JFK route, operating 3 times weekly. The A330-200 will join A330-300, A350-1000XWB and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner serving this route.
Planned A330-200 operation from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21 as follows.
London Heathrow departure:
VS137 Day 25
VS009 Day 3
New York JFK departure:
VS046 Day 5
VS138 Day 2
VS010 Day 3
