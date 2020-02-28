British Airways continues A380 Singapore service in 2Q20 as of 27FEB20

By Jim Liu

British Airways in this week’s schedule update reversed planned aircraft changes for London Heathrow – Singapore service. As of 27FEB20, BA11/12 continues to be served by Airbus A380, from 01APR20 to 31MAY20. The oneWorld carrier in last week’s update filed Boeing 777-300ER aircraft during this period.

BA011 LHR1955 – 1605+1SIN 388 D
BA012 SIN2315 – 0550+1LHR 388 D