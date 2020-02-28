Finnair expands Delhi / Los Angeles service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Finnair this week announced service expansion for service to Delhi and Los Angeles, effective from July 2020. Planned addition as follows.

 for Helsinki – Delhi service, as service will become daily on year-round basis. In summer 2020 season, overall service will increase from 4 to 7 weekly, effective from 01JUL20. Airbus A330-300 operates this route.

Helsinki – Delhi eff 01JUL20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly for summer season (7 weekly flights now scheduled as year-round)
AY121 HEL2015 – 0525+1DEL 333 D
AY122 DEL0945 – 1445HEL 333 D

Helsinki – Los Angeles eff 03JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly for summer season
AY001 HEL1640 – 1740LAX 359 x136
AY002 LAX1930 – 1605+1HEL 359 x136