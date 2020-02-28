Finnair expands Delhi / Los Angeles service from July 2020

Finnair this week announced service expansion for service to Delhi and Los Angeles, effective from July 2020. Planned addition as follows.



for Helsinki – Delhi service, as service will become daily on year-round basis. In summer 2020 season, overall service will increase from 4 to 7 weekly, effective from 01JUL20. Airbus A330-300 operates this route.



Helsinki – Delhi eff 01JUL20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly for summer season (7 weekly flights now scheduled as year-round)

AY121 HEL2015 – 0525+1DEL 333 D

AY122 DEL0945 – 1445HEL 333 D



Helsinki – Los Angeles eff 03JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly for summer season

AY001 HEL1640 – 1740LAX 359 x136

AY002 LAX1930 – 1605+1HEL 359 x136