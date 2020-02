Turkish Airlines March 2020 Italy service changes as of 28FEB20

Turkish Airlines during the month of March 2020 is reducing service to Italy. As of 28FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.



Istanbul – Bari 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Istanbul – Bologna 01MAR20 – 30MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Istanbul – Catania 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Istanbul – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Istanbul – Naples 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Istanbul – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Istanbul – Venice 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled