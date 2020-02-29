Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 29FEB20’s schedule update filed operational schedule for its planned Manchester – Delhi service, scheduled during winter 2020/21 season. Set to open for ticket sales next week, the airline schedules Airbus A330-200 aircraft 3 times weekly, effective from 26OCT20.
This service is subject to Government Approval.
VS318 MAN1640 – 0605+1DEL 332 146
VS319 DEL0810 – 1210MAN 332 257
Virgin Atlantic schedules Manchester – Delhi service from late-Oct 2020
