Philippine Airlines Clark / Manila domestic network changes from March 2020

Philippine Airlines from March 2020 is adjusting domestic network, as certain service from Clark will move to Manila, effective from 12MAR20. Following service is operated by PAL Express.



Clark – Basco eff 12MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly

Clark – Busuanga eff 12MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 daily

Clark – Siargao eff 12MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Manila – Basco eff 12MAR20 2 daily Dash8-Q400

Manila – Busuanga eff 12MAR20 3 daily Dash8-Q400

Manila – Siargao eff 12MAR20 1 daily Dash8-Q400