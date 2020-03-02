Malaysia Airlines in recent schedule update revised Kuala Lumpur – Balikpapan service resumption. Previously scheduled to resume on 02FEB20, the airline now schedules service from 16MAR20. This route is served twice weekly with Boeing 737-800. Following schedule is effective 30MAR20.
MH843 KUL1845 – 2155BPN 738 15
MH842 BPN2255 – 0150+1KUL 738 15
Malaysia Airlines revises Balikpapan service launch to mid-March 2020
