Iran Air outlines A319 network in S20; New Mashhad – Baku from April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iran Air from April 2020 plans to offer additional service to Azerbaijan, where the airline plans Mashhad – Baku service. From 06APR20, the airline’s Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

IR781 MHD0935 – 1115GYD 319 14
IR780 GYD1755 – 2020MHD 319 14

Separately, the airline has filed Airbus A319 operation, set to enter service in April 2020:
Isfahan – Kuwait City 02APR20
Mashhad – Baku eff 06APR20 2 weekly
Mashhad – Kuwait City 02APR20 – 19APR20 1 weekly
Shiraz – Kuwait City 01APR20
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Baku eff 06APR20 2 weekly

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.