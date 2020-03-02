Iran Air outlines A319 network in S20; New Mashhad – Baku from April 2020

Iran Air from April 2020 plans to offer additional service to Azerbaijan, where the airline plans Mashhad – Baku service. From 06APR20, the airline’s Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.



IR781 MHD0935 – 1115GYD 319 14

IR780 GYD1755 – 2020MHD 319 14

Separately, the airline has filed Airbus A319 operation, set to enter service in April 2020:

Isfahan – Kuwait City 02APR20

Mashhad – Baku eff 06APR20 2 weekly

Mashhad – Kuwait City 02APR20 – 19APR20 1 weekly

Shiraz – Kuwait City 01APR20

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Baku eff 06APR20 2 weekly