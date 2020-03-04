Air India S20 Mumbai – London service changes

Air India in summer 2020 season is continuing Mumbai – London service increase, as the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 10 weekly flights. However, the additional 3 weekly flights will be operating as Mumbai – London Heathrow, instead of Mumbai – London Stansted.



Schedules from 29MAR20 as follows.



AI131 BOM0630 – 1130LHR 77W D

AI129 BOM1355 – 1900LHR 788 6

AI129 BOM1455 – 2000LHR 788 24



AI130 LHR1315 – 0245+1BOM 77W D

AI128 LHR2045 – 1005+1BOM 788 6

AI128 LHR2145 – 1105+1BOM 788 24