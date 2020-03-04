Air India S20 Mumbai – London service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India in summer 2020 season is continuing Mumbai – London service increase, as the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 10 weekly flights. However, the additional 3 weekly flights will be operating as Mumbai – London Heathrow, instead of Mumbai – London Stansted.

Schedules from 29MAR20 as follows.

AI131 BOM0630 – 1130LHR 77W D
AI129 BOM1355 – 1900LHR 788 6
AI129 BOM1455 – 2000LHR 788 24

AI130 LHR1315 – 0245+1BOM 77W D
AI128 LHR2045 – 1005+1BOM 788 6
AI128 LHR2145 – 1105+1BOM 788 24

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.