Volaris schedules new US routes in June 2020

Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris in June 2020 plans to introduce 4 new routes to the US, including 3 routes from Morelia. Planned operation as follows.
Morelia – Portland OR eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A320neo
Y4358 MLM1619 – 1940PDX 32N 15
Y4359 PDX2110 – 0408+1MLM 32N 15
Morelia – Sacramento eff 24JUN20 2 weekly A320neo
Y4360 MLM2110 – 2350SMF 32N 36
Y4361 SMF0105 – 0715MLM 32N 47
Morelia – Seattle eff 25JUN20 2 weekly A320neo
Y4368 MLM1558 – 1930SEA 32N 47
Y4369 SEA2128 – 0500+1MLM 32N 47
Oaxaca – Chicago O’Hare eff 17JUN20 1 weekly A320
Y4276 OAX1942 – 0002+1ORD 320 3
Y4277 ORD0132 – 0600OAX 320 4
Previously reported new routes:
Cancun – Los Angeles 23MAY20 – 15AUG20 1 weekly A320 (Last served until summer 2018)
Leon/Guanajuato – Chicago O’Hare eff 02APR20 3 weekly A320
Leon/Guanajuato – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 03APR20 2 weekly A320
Leon/Guanajuato – Las Vegas eff 02APR20 3 weekly A320
Zacatecas – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 03APR20 2 weekly A320
