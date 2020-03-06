Widerøe additional domestic sector additions in S20

Widerøe in summer 2020 season is introducing additional domestic sector, reflected in recent schedule update.



Andenes – Stokmarknes eff 04MAY20 3 weekly Dash8-100 (Except 18JUN20 – 16AUG20 and 17DEC20 – 03JAN21 from Andenes)

WF863 ANX0515 – 0540SKN DH1 123

WF868 SKN2245 – 2310ANX DH1 345



WF868 also operates on 21JUN20 and 16AUG20.



Floro – Orsta/Volda 22JUN20 – 14AUG20 Previously scheduled as one-way from Orsta/Volda, service expands to round-trip during this period (as well as 21DEC20 – 31DEC20 and from 29MAR21). Dash8-100 operates 5 weekly from Floro, 6 weekly from Orsta/Volda

WF122 FRO0625 – 0650HOV DH1 x67

WF139 HOV2345 – 0015+1FRO DH1 x6