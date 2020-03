Citilink removes Frankfurt / Tokyo Narita 2Q20 schedules

Citilink in the week of 08MAR20’s OAG schedules update removed schedule filing for Frankfurt and Tokyo Narita, previously appeared in the 2nd quarter of 2020, since late-February 2020.



Previously filed schedule as follows. Note these routes never opened for booking, only appeared in the OAG for about 2 weeks.



Denpasar – Jakarta – Frankfurt eff 02JUN20 4 weekly

QG598 DPS2020 – 2115CGK2300 – 0815+1FRA 330 x137

QG599 FRA1515 – 0935CGK1105+1 – 1400+1DPS 330 x124

Jakarta – Tokyo Narita eff 02MAY20 1 daily

QG580 CGK0615 – 1525NRT 330 D

QG581 NRT1725 – 2320CGK 330 D