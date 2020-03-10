Condor in recent schedule update extended Munich – Seattle service, scheduled to commence on 30MAY20. This route will now operate on year-round basis, with 2 weekly flights scheduled on/25OCT20, the launch of winter 2020/21 season. The airline operates 3 weekly flights during summer season.
Following schedule effective 01NOV20 – 11MAR21.
DE2036 MUC1320 – 1545SEA 76W 47
DE2037 SEA1805 – 1345+1MUC 76W 47
Condor extends Munich – Seattle service to year-round in W20
