Air Canada in this week’s schedule update revised planned seasonal Calgary – Tokyo Narita service. Originally scheduled from 01APR20, the airline now schedules this service from 01JUL20, for summer 2020 season. Boeing 767-300ER operates this route.
AC009 YYC1255 – 1445+1NRT 763 D
AC010 NRT1625 – 1105YYC 763 D
Air Canada delays Calgary – Tokyo seasonal service in S20
