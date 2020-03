LOT Polish Airlines suspends International service 15MAR20 – 28MAR20

LOT Polish Airlines on late-Friday evening announced cancellation of all service, from 15MAR20 to 28MAR20. This comes after The Polish Government’s decision to suspend international air traffic for 2 weeks, impacting LOT’s operation, including service to/from Budapest in Hungary.



Affected routes include the following. Corresponding frequency is based on 15MAR20’s OAG schedules for the week of 15MAR20. As most airline’s schedule change only covers removing reservations from the inventory display, following listed frequency may be slightly differed from actual operating frequencies.



Krakow – Budapest 4 weekly

Krakow – Chicago O’Hare 1 weekly

Krakow – Tel Aviv 2 weekly

Warsaw – Amsterdam 21 weekly

Warsaw – Barcelona 7 weekly

Warsaw – Beirut 3 weekly

Warsaw – Belgrade 9 weekly

Warsaw – Berlin Tegel 27 weekly

Warsaw – Billund 11 weekly

Warsaw – Brussels 21 weekly

Warsaw – Bucharest 21 weekly

Warsaw – Budapest 33 weekly

Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly

Warsaw – Chisinau 7 weekly

Warsaw – Cluj 6 weekly

Warsaw – Colombo 3 weekly

Warsaw – Copenhagen 21 weekly

Warsaw – Delhi 5 weekly

Warsaw – Dubrovnik 4 weekly

Warsaw – Dusseldorf 20 weekly

Warsaw – Frankfurt 21 weekly

Warsaw – Geneva 14 weekly

Warsaw – Gothenburg 6 weekly

Warsaw – Hamburg 19 weekly

Warsaw – Hannover 10 weekly

Warsaw – Istanbul 7 weekly

Warsaw – Kaliningrad 5 weekly

Warsaw – Kaunas 6 weekly

Warsaw – Kharkiv 9 weekly

Warsaw – Kosice 9 weekly

Warsaw – Kyiv Borispil 14 weekly

Warsaw – Kyiv Zhulyany 12 weekly

Warsaw – Larnaca 6 weekly

Warsaw – Ljubljana 8 weekly

Warsaw – London Heathrow 20 weekly

Warsaw – Luxembourg 11 weekly

Warsaw – Lviv 20 weekly

Warsaw – Madrid 7 weekly

Warsaw – Minsk 7 weekly

Warsaw – Moscow Sheremetyevo 14 weekly

Warsaw – New York JFK 7 weekly

Warsaw – Nice 7 weekly

Warsaw – Nuremberg 10 weekly

Warsaw – Nur-Sultan 3 weekly

Warsaw – Odessa 14 weekly

Warsaw – Oslo 10 weekly

Warsaw – Paris CDG 21 weekly

Warsaw – Podgorica 4 weekly

Warsaw – Prague 32 weekly

Warsaw – Riga 20 weekly

Warsaw – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly

Warsaw – Singapore 4 weekly

Warsaw – Skopje 4 weekly

Warsaw – Sofia 13 weekly

Warsaw – St. Petersburg 7 weekly

Warsaw – Stockholm 21 weekly

Warsaw – Stuttgart 12 weekly

Warsaw – Tallinn 27 weekly

Warsaw – Tbilisi 5 weekly

Warsaw – Tel Aviv 11 weekly

Warsaw – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly

Warsaw – Toronto 7 weekly

Warsaw – Vienna 21 weekly

Warsaw – Vilnius 34 weekly

Warsaw – Yerevan 5 weekly

Warsaw – Zagreb 11 weekly

Warsaw – Zurich 14 weekly

Wroclaw – Tel Aviv 1 weekly



Upon the re-open of International traffic, LOT’s service to the US due to US travel restriction includes the following, from 29MAR20 to 13APR20:

Krakow – Chicago O’Hare

Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare

Warsaw – New York JFK



Apart from 2-week cancellation, the Star Alliance carrier has already cancelled or will cancel following service:

Budapest – London City 15MAR20 – 24APR20 cancelled

Budapest – New York JFK 14MAR20 – 13APR20 cancelled

Budapest – Seoul Incheon 06MAR20 – 08APR20 cancelled

Krakow – Bucharest 30MAR20 – 24APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – London City 12MAR20 – 24APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Los Angeles 14MAR20 – 13APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Miami 14MAR20 – 13APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Milan Malpensa 08MAR20 – 03APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Newark 14MAR20 – 13APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Oslo 13MAR20 – 27MAR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Venice 08MAR20 – 03APR20 cancelled

Warsaw – Zaporizhia 15MAR20 – 24MAR20 cancelled