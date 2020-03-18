Thai Airways International / Thai Smile S20 Operation changes as of 0450GMT 18MAR20

Thai Airways International and Thai Smile this week filed schedule and inventory update, which sees major reduction of operation. As various routes see closure of reservation, further changes remain highly possible.
The airline’s operation may also be impacted by additional travel restriction/advisory. The following is based on GDS data as of 0450GMT 18MAR20.
Thai Airways International
Bangkok – Auckland eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating
Bangkok – Bangalore eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 29MAR20)
Bangkok – Beijing Capital
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly. 2 of 9 weekly open for reservation
Bangkok – Brisbane eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating
Bangkok – Brussels No changes, 6 weekly A350-900XWB operating (5 weekly 15MAY20 – 04JUN20, 4 weekly 06JUN20 – 16JUN20, 5 weekly 14JUL20 – 23AUG20)
Bangkok – Busan eff 01APR20 6-7 weekly closed for reservation
Bangkok – Chengdu
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, only Y/B/M-class open for reservation, A330 operating
eff 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Bangkok – Chennai eff 23MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 01APR20)
Bangkok – Chiang Mai eff 29MAR20 Thai Mainline service reduces from 3 to 2 daily
Bangkok – Copenhagen
eff 01APR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reservation closed
Bangkok – Delhi
01APR20 – 30APR20 7 of 22 weekly open for reservation, TG315/316 with 777-300
eff 01MAY20 16 of 22 weekly open for reservation
Bangkok – Denpasar eff 01APR20 A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. Reservation not available in April 2020
Bangkok – Dhaka
01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily reservation closed (Tentatively to resume on this date)
eff 01JUN20 5 of 14 weekly open for reservation
Bangkok – Dubai eff 31MAR20 1 daily 787-8 closed for reservation (Tentatively to resume on this date)
Bangkok – Frankfurt
29MAR20 – 30APR20 11 weekly A380 and A350-900XWB operating
01MAY20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 12-14 weekly to 7 weekly, A380 operating
26JUN20 – 24OCT20 Reduce from 14 weekly to 11 weekly, A380 and A350-900XWB operating
Bangkok – Fukuoka eff 29MAR20 Reservation for 1 daily A330 closed
Bangkok – Guangzhou
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-200ER or -300 operating
01JUN20 – 24OCT20 Reservation for 2 daily closed
Bangkok – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily. A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City
02APR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating
eff 29APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Hyderabad eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 01APR20)
Bangkok – Islamabad 04MAY20 – 22MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Jakarta No changes, 2 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Karachi 01APR20 – 24MAY20 4 weekly A330 cancelled
Bangkok – Karachi – Muscat eff 01APR20 4 weekly A330 service not returning
Bangkok – Kathmandu eff 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating
Bangkok – Kolkata eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 29MAR20)
Bangkok – Krabi 29MAR20 – 15MAY20 2 daily Mainline service cancelled (This route only listed until 15MAY20)
Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 01APR20 No changes, 2 daily 777-200ER
Bangkok – Kunming eff 01JUN20 Planned 1 daily service resumption cancelled
Bangkok – Lahore No changes, 1 daily A330-300 operating
Bangkok – London Heathrow
TG910/911 eff 01APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
TG916/917 eff 04MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Bangkok – Manila
29MAR20 – 14APR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly
15APR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation
eff 01JUN20 4 of 14 weekly open for reservation
Bangkok – Melbourne eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Bangkok – Moscow Domodedovo eff 01JUN20 Service converts to seasonal, service not operating until 25OCT20 (However, reservation on/after 26OCT20 is not available)
Bangkok – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 Reservation for 1 daily 747-400 closed
Bangkok – Munich No changes, 1 daily 777-300ER
Bangkok – Nagoya eff 01APR20 5 of 14 weekly open for reservation, A350-900XWB operating
Bangkok – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation. TG622/623 currently lists A380 operating (747-400 10MAY20 – 31MAY20), however First Class is closed for reservation
Bangkok – Oslo
01APR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly closed for reservation
06MAY20 – 10JUN20 3 of 4-5 weekly open for reservation, 777-300ER operating
Bangkok – Paris CDG No changes, 3 weekly A350-900XWB and 7 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Perth eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Phnom Penh No changes, 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Phuket eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 daily
Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt No changes, 3 weekly A350-900XWB operating until 29APR20
Bangkok – Sapporo New Chitose eff 29MAR20 Reservation for 747-400 service closed, 3-7 weekly
Bangkok – Sendai eff 29MAR20 3 weekly A330-300 closed for reservation
Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 01APR20 6 of 21 weekly open for reservation, A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Bangkok – Singapore
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 32 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Bangkok – Stockholm Arlanda
eff 01APR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (4 weekly 11MAY20 – 31MAY20, 5 weekly 01JUN20 – 29JUN20)
eff 02JUL20 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation
Bangkok – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER replaces 747-400
Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-200ER operating
eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (1 of 2 daily open for reservation)
Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda
TG660/661 eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces 747-400 (A330 now scheduled for entire summer season, previously listed until 31MAY20)
TG682/683 eff 29MAR20 2 of 7 weekly service closed for reservation, 747-400 operating
Bangkok – Tokyo Narita eff 01APR20 1 of 3 daily open for reservation, TG640/641 operating with A330-300
Bangkok – Vienna No changes, 787-8 operates 4 – 7 weekly
Bangkok – Xiamen eff 02JUN20 4 weekly A330-300 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume from 02JUN20)
Bangkok – Yangon No changes, 1 daily A330-300 operating
Bangkok – Zurich No changes, 6-7 weekly 777-300ER operating
Thai Smile
Bangkok – Changsha eff 01JUN20 1 daily reservation not available (Tentatively to resume on this date)
Bangkok – Chongqing eff 01JUN20 1 daily reservation not available (Tentatively to resume on this date)
Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available
Bangkok – Kaohsiung
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
eff 01JUN20 4 of 7 weekly available for reservation
Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available
Bangkok – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available
Bangkok – Penang eff 29MAR20 5 of 10 weekly available for reservation
Bangkok – Phnom Penh
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 01JUN20 1 of 2 daily available for reservation
Bangkok – Siem Reap
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 01JUL20 7 of 10 weekly available for reservation
Bangkok – Vientiane
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 01JUN20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation
Bangkok – Yangon eff 29MAR20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation
Chiang Mai – Kaohsiung
29MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
eff 02JUN20 4 weekly reservation not available (Tentatively to resume on this date)
Phuket – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available