Thai Airways International / Thai Smile S20 Operation changes as of 0450GMT 18MAR20

Thai Airways International and Thai Smile this week filed schedule and inventory update, which sees major reduction of operation. As various routes see closure of reservation, further changes remain highly possible.



The airline’s operation may also be impacted by additional travel restriction/advisory. The following is based on GDS data as of 0450GMT 18MAR20.

Thai Airways International

Bangkok – Auckland eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

Bangkok – Bangalore eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 29MAR20)

Bangkok – Beijing Capital

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly. 2 of 9 weekly open for reservation



Bangkok – Brisbane eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Bangkok – Brussels No changes, 6 weekly A350-900XWB operating (5 weekly 15MAY20 – 04JUN20, 4 weekly 06JUN20 – 16JUN20, 5 weekly 14JUL20 – 23AUG20)

Bangkok – Busan eff 01APR20 6-7 weekly closed for reservation

Bangkok – Chengdu

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, only Y/B/M-class open for reservation, A330 operating

eff 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled



Bangkok – Chennai eff 23MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 01APR20)

Bangkok – Chiang Mai eff 29MAR20 Thai Mainline service reduces from 3 to 2 daily

Bangkok – Copenhagen

eff 01APR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reservation closed



Bangkok – Delhi

01APR20 – 30APR20 7 of 22 weekly open for reservation, TG315/316 with 777-300

eff 01MAY20 16 of 22 weekly open for reservation



Bangkok – Denpasar eff 01APR20 A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. Reservation not available in April 2020

Bangkok – Dhaka

01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily reservation closed (Tentatively to resume on this date)

eff 01JUN20 5 of 14 weekly open for reservation



Bangkok – Dubai eff 31MAR20 1 daily 787-8 closed for reservation (Tentatively to resume on this date)

Bangkok – Frankfurt

29MAR20 – 30APR20 11 weekly A380 and A350-900XWB operating

01MAY20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 12-14 weekly to 7 weekly, A380 operating

26JUN20 – 24OCT20 Reduce from 14 weekly to 11 weekly, A380 and A350-900XWB operating



Bangkok – Fukuoka eff 29MAR20 Reservation for 1 daily A330 closed

Bangkok – Guangzhou

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-200ER or -300 operating

01JUN20 – 24OCT20 Reservation for 2 daily closed

Bangkok – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily. A330-300 operating

Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City

02APR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating

eff 29APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating



Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating

Bangkok – Hyderabad eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 01APR20)

Bangkok – Islamabad 04MAY20 – 22MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Bangkok – Jakarta No changes, 2 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Karachi 01APR20 – 24MAY20 4 weekly A330 cancelled

Bangkok – Karachi – Muscat eff 01APR20 4 weekly A330 service not returning

Bangkok – Kathmandu eff 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Bangkok – Kolkata eff 23MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed for travel on/after 29MAR20)

Bangkok – Krabi 29MAR20 – 15MAY20 2 daily Mainline service cancelled (This route only listed until 15MAY20)

Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 01APR20 No changes, 2 daily 777-200ER

Bangkok – Kunming eff 01JUN20 Planned 1 daily service resumption cancelled

Bangkok – Lahore No changes, 1 daily A330-300 operating

Bangkok – London Heathrow

TG910/911 eff 01APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

TG916/917 eff 04MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled



Bangkok – Manila

29MAR20 – 14APR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

15APR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation

eff 01JUN20 4 of 14 weekly open for reservation



Bangkok – Melbourne eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Bangkok – Moscow Domodedovo eff 01JUN20 Service converts to seasonal, service not operating until 25OCT20 (However, reservation on/after 26OCT20 is not available)

Bangkok – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 Reservation for 1 daily 747-400 closed

Bangkok – Munich No changes, 1 daily 777-300ER

Bangkok – Nagoya eff 01APR20 5 of 14 weekly open for reservation, A350-900XWB operating

Bangkok – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation. TG622/623 currently lists A380 operating (747-400 10MAY20 – 31MAY20), however First Class is closed for reservation

Bangkok – Oslo

01APR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly closed for reservation

06MAY20 – 10JUN20 3 of 4-5 weekly open for reservation, 777-300ER operating



Bangkok – Paris CDG No changes, 3 weekly A350-900XWB and 7 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Perth eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Bangkok – Phnom Penh No changes, 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Phuket eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 daily

Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt No changes, 3 weekly A350-900XWB operating until 29APR20

Bangkok – Sapporo New Chitose eff 29MAR20 Reservation for 747-400 service closed, 3-7 weekly

Bangkok – Sendai eff 29MAR20 3 weekly A330-300 closed for reservation

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 01APR20 6 of 21 weekly open for reservation, A330-300 operating

Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Bangkok – Singapore

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 32 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Bangkok – Stockholm Arlanda

eff 01APR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (4 weekly 11MAY20 – 31MAY20, 5 weekly 01JUN20 – 29JUN20)

eff 02JUL20 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation



Bangkok – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER replaces 747-400

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-200ER operating

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (1 of 2 daily open for reservation)



Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda

TG660/661 eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces 747-400 (A330 now scheduled for entire summer season, previously listed until 31MAY20)

TG682/683 eff 29MAR20 2 of 7 weekly service closed for reservation, 747-400 operating



Bangkok – Tokyo Narita eff 01APR20 1 of 3 daily open for reservation, TG640/641 operating with A330-300

Bangkok – Vienna No changes, 787-8 operates 4 – 7 weekly

Bangkok – Xiamen eff 02JUN20 4 weekly A330-300 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume from 02JUN20)

Bangkok – Yangon No changes, 1 daily A330-300 operating

Bangkok – Zurich No changes, 6-7 weekly 777-300ER operating

Thai Smile

Bangkok – Changsha eff 01JUN20 1 daily reservation not available (Tentatively to resume on this date)

Bangkok – Chongqing eff 01JUN20 1 daily reservation not available (Tentatively to resume on this date)

Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available

Bangkok – Kaohsiung

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

eff 01JUN20 4 of 7 weekly available for reservation



Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available

Bangkok – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available

Bangkok – Penang eff 29MAR20 5 of 10 weekly available for reservation

Bangkok – Phnom Penh

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUN20 1 of 2 daily available for reservation



Bangkok – Siem Reap

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUL20 7 of 10 weekly available for reservation



Bangkok – Vientiane

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUN20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation



Bangkok – Yangon eff 29MAR20 1 of 2 daily open for reservation

Chiang Mai – Kaohsiung

29MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

eff 02JUN20 4 weekly reservation not available (Tentatively to resume on this date)



Phuket – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 1 daily reservation not available