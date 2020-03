Thai AirAsia cancels additional service to Greater China Region in March 2020

Thai AirAsia since last week filed additional service changes to Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. From 11MAR20 to 31MAR20, following service is cancelled. Corresponding frequency is listed for the week of 08MAR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.

Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hong Kong 5 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kunming 3 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Macau 3 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenzhen 3 weekly