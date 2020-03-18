Thai Lion Air cancels Japan / Singapore service in second half of March 2020

Thai Lion Air in the last few days announced the cancellation of service to Japan and Singapore, in the second half of March 2020. Affected routes with corresponding frequency for the week of 15MAR20 (based on OAG schedules listing on 15MAR20) as follows.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nagoya 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Singapore 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 8 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled