Virgin Australia cancels International service 30MAR20 – 14JUN20

Virgin Australia today (18MAR20) today announced cancellation of all International service, in effect for the period of 30MAR20 – 14JUN20. Prior to 30MAR20, the airline will cancel Melbourne – Los Angeles from 20MAR20, while postponing planned service launch for Brisbane – Tokyo Haneda and Melbourne – Denpasar from 29MAR20.



Listed frequency below is for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.



Auckland – Nuku’alofa 2 weekly

Auckland – Rarotonga 4

Brisbane – Apia 1

Brisbane – Auckland 14

Brisbane – Christchurch 8

Brisbane – Denpasar 10

Brisbane – Dunedin 4

Brisbane – Honiara 2

Brisbane – Los Angeles 6

Brisbane – Nadi 7

Brisbane – Port Moresby 5

Brisbane – Port Vila 4

Brisbane – Queenstown 6

Brisbane – Tokyo Haneda 3

Brisbane – Wellington 9

Gold Coast – Auckland 7

Melbourne – Auckland 11

Melbourne – Christchurch 5

Melbourne – Denpasar 5

Melbourne – Los Angeles 5

Melbourne – Nadi 4

Melbourne – Queenstown 5

Perth – Christmas Island 1

Perth – Cocos Island 1

Port Hedland – Denpasar 1

Sydney – Apia 3

Sydney – Auckland 15

Sydney – Christchurch 3

Sydney – Denpasar 10

Sydney – Los Angeles 7

Sydney – Nadi 6

Sydney – Nuku’alofa 2

Sydney – Queenstown 7

Sydney – Wellington 5