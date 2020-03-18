Virgin Australia cancels International service 30MAR20 – 14JUN20

Virgin Australia today (18MAR20) today announced cancellation of all International service, in effect for the period of 30MAR20 – 14JUN20. Prior to 30MAR20, the airline will cancel Melbourne – Los Angeles from 20MAR20, while postponing planned service launch for Brisbane – Tokyo Haneda and Melbourne – Denpasar from 29MAR20.
Listed frequency below is for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.
Auckland – Nuku’alofa 2 weekly
Auckland – Rarotonga 4
Brisbane – Apia 1
Brisbane – Auckland 14
Brisbane – Christchurch 8
Brisbane – Denpasar 10
Brisbane – Dunedin 4
Brisbane – Honiara 2
Brisbane – Los Angeles 6
Brisbane – Nadi 7
Brisbane – Port Moresby 5
Brisbane – Port Vila 4
Brisbane – Queenstown 6
Brisbane – Tokyo Haneda 3
Brisbane – Wellington 9
Gold Coast – Auckland 7
Melbourne – Auckland 11
Melbourne – Christchurch 5
Melbourne – Denpasar 5
Melbourne – Los Angeles 5
Melbourne – Nadi 4
Melbourne – Queenstown 5
Perth – Christmas Island 1
Perth – Cocos Island 1
Port Hedland – Denpasar 1
Sydney – Apia 3
Sydney – Auckland 15
Sydney – Christchurch 3
Sydney – Denpasar 10
Sydney – Los Angeles 7
Sydney – Nadi 6
Sydney – Nuku’alofa 2
Sydney – Queenstown 7
Sydney – Wellington 5
