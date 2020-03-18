STARLUX Airlines suspends operation 21MAR20 – 30APR20

Starlux Airlines later this week is temporary suspending operation, as the airline cancels Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang route, from 21MAR20 to 30APR20. The airline currently operates this route once a day, on board Airbus A321neo.



JX701 TPE0700 – 0840DAD 32Q 7

JX701 TPE0715 – 0900DAD 32Q 4

JX701 TPE0740 – 0925DAD 32Q x47



JX702 DAD1025 – 1405TPE 32Q D



The airline cancelled service to Penang since 08MAR20.



Upon service resumption on 01MAY20, the airline operates 1 daily Taipei Taoyuan – Macau ,1 daily Taipei Taoyuan – Penang and 2 daily Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service.