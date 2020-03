Aeroflot March/April 2020 Europe / Regional network adjustment as of 16MAR20

Aeroflot on Monday (16MAR20) announced additional update to its European and regional operation, reflecting increased travel restrictions from various countries.



Following routes remain in operation:

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Athens

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Berlin Tegel

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Brussels

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bucharest

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dublin

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Helsinki

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lisbon

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Madrid

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Sofia

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stockholm Arlanda

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Zagreb



Following routes cancelled:

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Aktau 23MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Aktobe 23MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Alicante 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Almaty 23MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Atyrau 24MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona 21MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgrade 21MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bologna 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bourgas 16MAR20 – 24APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bukhara 16MAR20 – 15APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Chisinau 16MAR20 – 31MAR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Copenhagen 21MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dresden 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dusseldorf 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt 19MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hamburg 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hannover 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Irakleion 16MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Karaganda 19MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kostanay 21MAR20 – 22APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Larnaca 23MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ljubljana 18MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lyon 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Malaga 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Marseille 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Milan Malpensa 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Munich 16MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Naples 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nice 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nur-Sultan 20MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Oslo 18MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Palma Mallorca 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague 21MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Riga 20MAR20 – 15APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Samarkand 16MAR20 – 15APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shymkent 24MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stuttgart 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tallinn 19MAR20 – 27MAR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tashkent 21MAR20 – 15APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tenerife South 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Thessaloniki 16MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tivat 18MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Valencia 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Venice 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Verona 13MAR20 – 30APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vienna 20MAR20 – 23APR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vilnius 18MAR20 – 30MAR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Warsaw 19MAR20 – 27MAR20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Zurich 19MAR20 – 23APR20



For European service listed to resume on 24APR20, reservation is not available for travel 24APR20 – 30APR20.



Rossiya service operating under SU-coded flight numbers is cancelled from 13MAR20 to 30APR20 (Previously reported):

St. Petersburg – Barcelona

St. Petersburg – Berlin

St. Petersburg – Dusseldorf

St. Petersburg – Geneva

St. Petersburg – Hamburg

St. Petersburg – Larnaca

St. Petersburg – Munich

St. Petersburg – Nice

St. Petersburg – Paris

St. Petersburg – Prague

St. Petersburg – Vienna