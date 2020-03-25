Asiana Airlines 29MAR20 – 25APR20 operations as of 0950GMT 25MAR20

Asiana Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned operation, for the period of 29MAR20 – 25APR20. Planned operation as of 0950GMT 25MAR20 as follows.

Note the 747-400 and A380 aircraft is not scheduled for flights between 30MAR20 and 25APR20, Seoul departure.

Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A321 from 01APR20
Seoul Incheon – Almaty 1 weekly A330-300 (Except 10APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Changchun 3 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 2 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt Service operates on 29MAR20 / 30MAR20, and 5 weekly from 17APR20 to 22APR20. A350-900XWB operating
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Harbin 2 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A350-900XWB, operating as scheduled charter (OZ7353/7363)
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 2 weekly A350-900XWB, operating as scheduled charter (OZ7213/7223)
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu 1 flight on 29MAR20, 777-200ER
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow Extra flight scheduled on 31MAR20 and 01APR20, A350-900XWB operating (OZ5213/5223)
Seoul Incheon – Manila 3 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Nanjing 2 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily A350-900XWB
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 1 daily A321
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly A321neo
Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly A321 (747-400 on 29MAR20, A330-300 from 31MAR20)
Seoul Incheon – Sydney A380 operates as scheduled charter as OZ6013/6023 on 29/30MAR20; 1 flight scheduled on 09/10APR20 with 777-200ER
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Tashkent 777-200ER operates as scheduled charter as OZ5733/5743 on 29MAR20 and 12APR20
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A321 from 01APR20
Seoul Incheon – Van Don A330-300 operates as scheduled charter as OZ7737/7747 on 30MAR20
Seoul Incheon – Weihai 3 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Xi’An 2 weekly A321
Seoul Incheon – Yanji 4 weekly A321

