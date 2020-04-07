China Southern Wuhan – London S20 service changes as of 07APR20

China Southern in recent schedule update extended Wuhan – London Heathrow operation by one month. Previously scheduled to operate until 17JUN20, the carrier will continue to operate until 10JUL20, and switching to Wuhan – London Gatwick from 13JUL20.



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline’s planned Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow service has been revised to 13JUL20, instead of 18JUN20.



Pending on further development, the airline intends to resume Wuhan – London service as early as 04MAY20.



CZ673 WUH1400 – 1845LHR 788 135

CZ674 LHR2210 – 1610+1WUH 788 135