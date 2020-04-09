Scoot plans Manado launch from June 2020

Scoot from June 2020 plans to introduce Singapore – Manado service, as it assumes operation previously served by Silk Air. At present, the airline plans to operate Manado service from 01JUN20, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Subject to change, this route is served 4 times weekly.

TR216 SIN0925 – 1315MDC 320 x247
TR217 MDC1400 – 1730SIN 320 x247

